'Wontumi, Kwasi Kyei have failed us' – Ashanti NPP Communicators drop mics over neglect

Politics of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Source: www.dailymailgh.com

Members of the Communications team of the governing New Patriotic Party in the Ashanti Region have suspended their services indefinitely.



The action by the Communicators is in protest over what they say is complete disrespect and disregard for them and the services they rendered for the party to win power.



The team comprising serial callers, radio/TV communicators, social media communicators do not understand why after five months in government, members of the team have not been given any appointment by the president.



They are even more incensed by the fact that their Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi, has been ignoring them since he took office.



“In February 2017, Chairman Wontumi told us point blank that he cannot help us and that we should join him in doing Planting for Food and Jobs. True to his word, he didn’t meet us until April 2021 when he sees that another regional primaries is knocking on his door”, the group said in a statement widely circulated on social media.



The aggrieved NPP members also took on the Director of Communication in the region, Kwasi Kyei accusing him of being insensitive to their plight.



“As if that was not enough, the Director of Communication for the region, also indicated that if the Team ‘A’ is not available, he will gladly use the Team ‘B’. His comment was clearly indicative of his insensitivity and disregard for the plight of the communicators. Let it not be lost that he is also privy to all the concerns of communicators but has done nothing to address them”, the statement further continued.



They are calling on the President and the party leadership to have their concerns addressed.



Find attached the full statement



WE ARE OFFICIALLY ON STRIKE ~ NPP ASHANTI REGIONAL COMMUNICATORS



With a very heavy heart, we wish to OFFICIALLY indicate to the public, government and the New Patriotic Party that starting from Monday, 24th May, 2021, the Radio and TV Communicators for the ruling New Patriotic Party in the Ashanti Region are on strike. This decision has been necessitated by the unfair and unbalanced treatment that the leadership of the party and government have melted to us over the period.



In the last few days, this decision was unofficially indicated to the leadership in the region with the expectation that they were going to take steps to address the issues of the Regional Communicators, which by the way, are not new. These issues have been raised since 2017. To our dismay, some regional officers rather sought to trivialise our concerns by denying the strike entirely. That was very disrespectful to our concerns especially when all regional officers are aware of the difficulties Regional Communicators have had to deal with from 2016 through to the 2020 elections. Our work on radio and TV during the Pandemic period accounted greatly for the 1.79 million votes from the Ashanti Region.



In February 2017, Chairman Wontumi told us point blank that he cannot help us and that we should join him in doing Planting for Food and Jobs. True to his word, he didn’t meet us until April 2021 when he sees that another regional primaries is knocking on his door. Suddenly, regional officers who are noted to be Accra-based radio and TV panellists are moving from one station to another in Kumasi. That is good. We will urge them to stay in the region and do more.



As if that was not enough, the Director of Communication for the Region also indicated that if the Team ‘A’ is not available, he will gladly use the Team ‘B’. His comment was clearly indicative of his insensitivity and disregard for the plight of the Communicators. Let it not be lost that he is also privy to all the concerns of communicators but has done nothing to address them.



Clearly, the leadership in the region don’t respect and appreciate the work we do as communicators for the party.



While the details of our concerns will be addressed when leadership avails itself, we would want to point out few concerns which are overarching:



The lack of sustainable jobs among Regional Communicators.Lack of in-service training and denial vital information to communicators by those in authority.The neglect of party Communicators in the region from appointive government positions when some clearly are ” more” than qualified for CEO and MMDCE positions.Mobility difficulties among Communicators. Means of commuting for radio and TV programmes is becoming unbearable by the day. Consideration for Regional Communicators in other government projects and programmes. The regional leadership has failed us and we are convinced without doubt that they may have to critical and trusted input to make on this matter. For the first time since we came into government in 2017, we wish to meet the President, Vice President or Chief of Staff. Often time, these mediators have failed us and our concerns do not reach their destination.



It is our hope this impasse is resolved swiftly for the good of the party and our fortunes in the region. We also want to be recognised for our good work.



End



God bless Mother Ghana!



God bless the NPP



…… Signed……



ALL TV & RADIO COMMUNICATORS, NPP-ASHANTI.



Contact the following for any further details.



Sir Kwame Agenda…….



Alhaji Abdul Wahab…..



Prince Hafiz……………….