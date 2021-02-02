General News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: GNA

Women urged to use talent to impact society

Reverend Francisca Duncan-Williams, Founder, Doxa Citadel Church

The Reverend Francisca Duncan-Williams, Founder of the Doxa Citadel Church, has urged women to use their entrepreneurial skills and talents to make a positive impact on society.



She said women were endowed with gifts such as cooking and craftsmanship and could make a difference in society when they started doing business with those skills.



Rev Duncan-Williams was speaking at the second anniversary of the Awaken Women’s Professional Fellowship at Baatsonaa, near Tema, on the theme: “God’s Purpose for A Woman’’.



The Fellowship was established two years ago to support young women through vocational training.



She said although prayer was necessary for the survival of a Christian it was also important to skilfully build one’s capacity to become a woman of purpose and an asset to the family and nation as a whole.



Rev. Duncan Williams described a woman of purpose as a hardworking woman who supported the family and contributed to the upkeep of the home.



“A woman of purpose is a woman of prayer, a woman who bears the can-do spirit, who gives her time and treasure without counting the cost. A woman of purpose is a woman who loves the Lord with all her heart, her time, treasure and talents,” she said.



Dr Mary Offei-Agyeman, the Medical Director of the Ropheka Herbal Hospital, called on Ghanaians to adhere to the Covid-19 safety protocols by washing hands with soap under running water, using alcohol-based hand sanitisers, as well as observing social distancing.



She urged Ghanaians to eat healthy foods and more vegetables to keep their immune system strong.



Lady Apostle Victoria Sarpong, Founder of the Fellowship, said it was established in 2019 to offer support for young women by providing them with vocational training.



She urged women to aspire to greater heights and take leadership positions by improving on their educational achievements.



