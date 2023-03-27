Women urged to embrace technology

General News of Monday, 27 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The United Nation’s (UN) observance of International Women's Day (IWD)recognises and celebrates women and girls who are championing the advancement of transformative technology and digital education.



Celebrated on March 8 every year, IWD is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.



The day also marks a call to action for accelerating women's equality.



This year’s theme is “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality”. #EmbraceEquity



The day was used to explore the impact of the digital gender gap on widening economic and social inequalities and spotlighted the importance of protecting the rights of women and girls in digital spaces and addressing online and ICT-facilitated gender-based violence.



Kraft Hauze Africa Worldwide, a Non Governmental Organization that supports the socioeconomic well-being of women and girls in Africa and beyond, as well as championing actions to support the achievement of the United Nations sustainable development goals.



At it’s maiden edition of the International Women’s day and Gender Equality Conference, Kraft Hauze Africa Worldwide brought together individuals and various organizations that has the development of women and girls at heart to discuss and create awareness on how women can conform to the changes in global trends.



In an address, Ms Deborah Mwinkom Derry, Founder and Creative Director of Kraft Hauze Africa Worldwide congratulated women all over the world, and especially women in Ghana, on the role they played in realising the dreams, cares and aspirations of humankind and of Ghana.



She urged women to rise and embrace technology in every aspect or area of their specialization to become economically empowered. Ms Derry is an enthused young Ghanaian entrepreneur, youth advocate and a women empowerment activist who believes that through creativity and innovation, women and girls can create diverse businesses to be a haven in creating income generating jobs.