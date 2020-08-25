Regional News of Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Women told to be strong and hard working

Dr Gladys Ama Quartey, Faculty of Building and Natural Environment at the Takoradi Technical Uni

Dr Gladys Ama Quartey, Dean of Faculty of Building and Natural Environment at the Takoradi Technical University (TTU) in the Western Region has urged women to be strong and hardworking and not allow people to take them for granted.



She further said they should not allow others to take advantage of them since they had the potential to make an impact in society.



Dr Quartey who gave the advice when speaking at the climax of the Women’s Ministry Week celebration of the Church of Pentecost at the Pentecost International Worship Center (PIWC) in Takoradi, stressed that women had a vital role to play in all spheres of life and that God had endowed them with strength, wisdom to make the right impact.



Dr Quartey noted that there were lots of women in leadership positions and encouraged them to continue with the hard work and ignore the assertions that women got their positions with their bodies, but rather prove that they were competent and "the can-do spirit" to deliver and make the change.



She also urged them to harness the strength God gave them to make the necessary impact in their workplaces as they strive to become the light that shines and not the darkness that people will be pointing figures at.



Dr Quartey who is also the Takoradi Area Women’s Leader and a National Executive Member of the Women’s Ministry for the Church of Pentecost spoke on the theme, “Woman, the Glorious Bride of Christ to Possess the Nations.”



She explained that "a glorious bride is one who has her trust in the Lord and seeks the Lord, one who is modest in her dressing and has a quiet and a gentle spirit being more prayerful than quarrelling, one who teaches what is good and is trustworthy and one who works hard with an attitude for service".



She noted that the youth were full of energy and exuberance and encouraged, "them to go through the process instead of rushing to get rich or getting to their dreams and aspirations.



“They should take their time to grow gradually and not amass wealth through dubious means, and follow the due processes and at the appropriate time they will get there".





