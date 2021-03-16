General News of Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Women’s over-reliance on their husband’s income trapping them in abusive marriages - Gender activist

Many women in society who are being subjected to various forms of abuse in their marriages are not leaving due to overreliance on their spouses, a gender advocate has observed.



According to the founder of Bridge for Equity, Lilipearl Baaba Otoo several women she has come across who are in abusive relationships usually would stay because they may feel helpless and vulnerable.



“…Most of the violence cases I have come across, the women are unable to leave, not only because society will blame them, but also because they don’t have anywhere to run to. The man is the sole provider, the sole breadwinner of the family.



“So, she is overly reliant on his income. On how she feeds herself, how she clothes herself. So immediately she leaves, it’s like she’s leaving her whole life from where she’s coming from… so they stay in abusive relationships, marriages and all of that…” she noted on Inside Pages on Metro TV, Saturday.



Madam Baaba Otoo stressed the importance for women to be empowered not only about equity, but also financially dependent. This, she noted will create an atmosphere of confidence and freedom to achieve anything they set out to do.



“...Imagine if she fends for herself, makes her own money. Money is power, money is something that paves way for you to become who you want to be… after we’ve empowered the woman… she needs to be economically empowered… she told host Francisca Kakra Forson.



The Bridge for Equity boss’s reaction was on the back of recent reports of various forms of violence against women both in relationships and marriages.

As part of the recently celebrated International Women’s Day, women were admonished to come forward and speak up against abuses they suffer rather than staying which in some cases may lead to their demise.