Women’s Day celebrations end on a high at the GhIIA.org

Regional News of Friday, 16 April 2021

Source: ghiia.org

The Institute of International Affairs, Ghana (GhIIA.org) has announced the appointment of two graduate attachés to research positions at the institute.



They are in the persons of Ms. Manisha Mudliar from Victoria University of Wellington in New Zealand and Ms. Nana Abena Dwumah from Birmingham University in the UK.



Ms. Mudliar brings to the team extensive working experience in the Fijian civil service, having previously worked as senior policy analyst in the Fijian Ministry of Economy. She is currently pursuing her second master’s degree in public management in New Zealand. She would work with the International Trade, Economics and Finance Work Group of the GhIIA.org.



Ms. Dwumah is a recent graduate of Birmingham University in the United Kingdom with an M.A in International Relations. She also brings on board an experience working with international NGOs, including Amnesty International. She is assigned to the Women in Diplomacy Project of the GhIIA.org.



Commenting on the appointments, the Executive Advisor at the Institute, Kofi Akyea expressed his confidence in the ability of the ladies to excel in the program. ‘Both ladies come with impeccable credentials and by all indications will deliver impact. It is a great ending to our ‘International Women’s Day’ month here at the Institute, bringing on board these two competent talent picks’



The Graduate Attaché Program is the graduate level internship program of the GhIIA.org. It offers fresh graduates or about to graduate master’s students, the opportunity to work on key global affairs projects, with high level practitioners, experts and academics within the GhIIA.org. The pioneer graduate attaché at the Institute was Mr. Simon Neequaye of Webster University.







Nana Abena Dwumah