Regional News of Sunday, 31 January 2021

Source: My News GH

Women rejecting our marriage proposals – Coffin makers cry over love snub

File photo of a coffin maker

Coffin makers at Asafo Labour in the Ashanti Regional capital of Kumasi have stated emphatically that marriage has become very scarce for them because of the profession in which they find themselves.



Some coffin makers in the Garden city speaking in an interview with Pure Fm’s Osei Kwadwo monitored by MyNewsGh.com, explained that ladies always reject their marriage and love proposal because of their work.



“When we propose to the ladies they will accept our proposal but when they find out we manufacture coffins then they will call for a breakup,” one of the interviewees said.



“Despite our efforts to make them (ladies) happy by providing them with their needs, they will never continue the love journey with us. It is so pathetic that majority of ladies afraid of us because of our work as coffin manufacturers” another explained.



They narrated that some of their colleagues hid their profession from their partners until they got married.



They added that some of the women called for a divorce when they noticed the work their husbands were doing.



“They (ladies) know that so far as we manufacture coffins does not mean we are dangerous and want people to die. The trees we use to manufacture coffins are the trees carpenters use to manufacture beds, shoe stands, wardrobe and others”.