Politics of Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Source: 3 News

Women in politics good for Ghana – New CPP General Secretary

Nana Yaa Jantuah, the first female General Secretary of a political party in Ghana

The first female General Secretary of a political party in Ghana, Nana Yaa Jantuah, of the Convention People's Party (CPP), believes women’s involvement in politics lately is a good sign for Ghana.



She said women are very strong and as such if they are in politics, they would make strong decisions for the nation.



The newly elected CPP General Secretary made the observations in an interview with Onua FM’s Yen Sempa hosted by Nana Yaw Opare on Monday, August 24.



Nana Yaa said in Twi that “it’s good women are now in politics because women can handle issues very well than men”.



“Childbirth alone is not easy but we feed the children as well the moment we give birth. In the Bible, the devil [snake] tested Eve first and not Adam because women are very strong so the devil weakened Eve first to be able to weaken Adam,” she alluded.



Late election



The CPP scribe said it is not late for the CPP to elect its candidates for the various constituencies even though it is less than four months to the December elections.



“We shall elect all our parliamentary candidates before the elections in December. We are not the only party that has not elected its candidates so we will not put our strategies out. We shall come out with our strategy at the right time.”



She explained that “even NDC which is bigger than us, they are yet to launch their manifesto but we have already in place the committees to come out with our manifesto”.



Vote buying



The former Communications Director of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) said she did not win the General Secretary of the CPP because of money influence.



“I won with my mouth because I don’t have a dime. I went to them and sold my messages to them. I did not pay them because I don’t have money. I went to them and spoke to them.”





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.