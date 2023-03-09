Women in digital spaces need protection - Gender ministry advocates

General News of Thursday, 9 March 2023

Source: MoGCSp, Contributor

As part of activities outlined to commemorate the 2023 International Women’s Day (IWD), the Department of Gender under the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) with support from Crossroads International and STAR-Ghana Foundation, embarked on a Walk through some principal streets on Wednesday 8th March 2023.



The event, which was marked under the theme: "DigitAll: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality” together with the campaign hashtag – #EmbraceEquit#, sought to recognize the contribution of women and girls around the world who are the driving forces for leading innovation and technological advancements for transformative technology and digital education.



In her keynote address, the Deputy Minister for the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Hon. Francisca Oteng Mensah commended the Ministry, Stakeholders and partners for participating in the National ‘Equity Walk’ which demonstrate their readiness to embrace gender equity.



According to her women across the world gets an opportunity to be celebrated each year for their continuous strive for excellence, dexterity and hard work.



She noted that this year’s commemoration presents all the opportunity to delve into the emerging gender issues concerning technology and innovation to address them.



She disclosed that the National Framework for engaging Traditional Authorities and Faith-Based leaders to address gender inequalities and harmful cultural practices in the country has been developed through the help of the Ministry.



The Deputy Minister added that the Ministry in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) is currently operating the BOAME App and the Orange Support Centre to support the fight against domestic and gender-based violence.



She therefore implored all to work together to challenge gender stereotypes, call out all forms of Gender-Based Violence and draw attention to gender biases in our societies.



Speaking at the event, Madam Gifty Volimkarime Country Representative for Crossroads International said the IWD provides an opportunity to reinforce the fact that everyone has a role to play in forging a more gender-balanced world.



She pledged on the Organization’s commitment to continue to dedicate resources to the Ministry and all its allies and provide support tailored to grassroots organizations to amplify actions, help develop progressive mindset to make positive gains for women and girls equality.



The British High Commissioner, Her Excellency Harriette Thompson charged all to renew their commitment to gender equality to create a world where women have the opportunity to thrive as we Embrace Equity.



A statement read on behalf of the United Nations Resident Coordinator -Ghana, Mr. Charles Abani, the UNFPA Representative, Dr. Wilfred Ochan urged all to coordinate efforts so that digital gaps will be eroded to enhance better life opportunities for women and girls.