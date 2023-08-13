Women are critical to NDC's victory in 2024 - Fifi Kwetey

Politics of Sunday, 13 August 2023

The women of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have been admonished by the General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey to unite as they are a catalyst for victory in 2024.



At the induction of the women’s wing working committee, Fifi recounted the crucial role women played in the party’s emergence, sustenance and growth.



He laced his submission with some salient information the founder of the party the late J.J Rawlings shared about the role of women in party building while calling on the women to stay united.



Fifi Kwetey said, “The work ahead is not going to be possible if we don’t have our women fully mobilised and ready.” Touching on how the party came to be, he said, “This party is said to be born as a result of our founder but in reality, the people who founded this party are women who led, like his wife and other women.”



In praising women’s diverse roles in ensuring the success of things they are involved in, the General Secretary fondly recounted the words of the late J.J Rawlings saying, “The founder always told us, if you want to have a successful party, the women must be fully mobilised. When women are mobilised, the work is done. He said.



He called on the women to unite, put the party first and work towards the bigger goal - the NDC recapturing power, come 2024. “Women gave birth to men and movements like the NDC so we cannot succeed without women. We need you to be united, cadres may come and go but the party remains. .” He stressed.



