Women advised to take self-breast examination serious

Women have been advised to self-examine their breast

Dr Aisha Ali Issaka, a Gynaecologist at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), has advised women to adopt the habit of self-examining their breast to ensure early detection of breast cancer.



She said the best way to prevent breast cancer is early detection, diagnosis and treatment and urged women to do self-examination every month and report to any health facility when they notice a lump in their breast.



Speaking to the media after a breast cancer screening for women in the Asokore Mampong Municipality, Dr. Issaka said not all lumps in the breast of women were cancerous but it was important to seek medical attention early.



Hajia Zeinab Sallaw, the Ashanti Regional Director of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) organized the screening in collaboration with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Health Caucus at KATH.



The aim was to raise awareness of breast cancer and also encourage women in the Municipality to examine their breast regularly to avert the possibility of becoming a victim of the dreaded disease.



Each beneficiary was given breakfast, a face mask and alcohol-based hand sanitizer as part of efforts to keep them safe from COVID-19.



Dr. Issaka underlined the need for women to seek knowledge on issues concerning the breast since there were a lot of misconceptions leading to needless deaths.



She said a few of the women who were screened had lumps and some breast disorders and were referred for further examination.



Hajia Zeinab Sallaw said she organized the screening as part of her commitment to address the health needs of people and also give back to the community where she grew.



"As a person who was raised in Zongo, I owe the community the responsibility to promote their welfare, having been given appointment in government", she stated.



She said she was emulating President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the numerous interventions he had introduced to improve the lives of the people of Zongo and promised to extend the exercise to other Zongos outside Kumasi.

