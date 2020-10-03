Regional News of Saturday, 3 October 2020

Source: GNA

Women advised to take self-breast examination serious

Women were encouraged to examine their breast regularly

Gynaecologist at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), Dr Aisha Ali Issaka has advised women to adopt the habit of self-examining their breast to ensure early detection of breast cancer.



She said the best way to prevent breast cancer is early detection, diagnosis and treatment.



She also urged women to practice more self-examinations and report to any health facility when they notice a lump in their breast.



Speaking at a breast cancer screening for women in the Asokore Mampong Municipality, Dr. Issaka said not all lumps in the breast are cancerous but it is important to seek medical attention when detected.



The Ashanti Regional Director of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Hajia Zeinab Sallaw, organized the screening in collaboration with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Health Caucus at KATH.



The aim was to raise awareness of breast cancer and also encourage women in the Municipality to examine their breast regularly to avert the possibility of becoming a victim of the dreaded disease.



Hajia Zeinab Sallaw said the screening was organized as part of her commitment towards addressing the health needs of people.



"As a person who was raised in Zongo, I owe the community the responsibility to promote their welfare, having been given appointment in government", she stated.





