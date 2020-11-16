Diasporian News of Monday, 16 November 2020

Source: NDC Diaspora Union

Women Wing of Diaspora Supporters Union condoles with NDC

The late former President of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings

The great National Democratic Congress (NDC), on Thursday 12th November 2020 woke up to the news of the sad and untimely demise of our founder Jerry John Rawlings.



The entire NDC fraternity across the country and beyond was thrown into a state of mourning.



The party has been denied the opportunity of living with the late Rawlings at this crucial time of its progress.



We are particular about the many loved ones spread across the world whose lives have been touched by the late JJ Rawlings.



We share in the grief of all these individuals particularly, those of his immediate family.







We wish to express our heartfelt condolences to the entire NDC family both at home and abroad. The demise of Rawlings is a great loss to us as a party.

May his soul rest in the bosom of the Almighty God.



Signed:



Rosemary Ama



(UK 0044 7308 186051)



Nana Afua Agyeiwaa Abakomah



(Italy 00393284135797)



Judith Oluwole Kuwornu



(Women organizer -Nigeria)

