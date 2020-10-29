Regional News of Thursday, 29 October 2020

Source: GNA

Women Traders group commends Second Lady for working for women and children

Rebecca Akufo-Addo with the traders

The Traders for Nana Akufo-Addo, a group of women traders from Accra and Kumasi, have commended First Lady Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo for promoting the well-being of Ghanaians especially women and children.



They mentioned her initiatives in health, education, and women’s empowerment as major achievements since she assumed the position as First Lady of the country.



The group, who were led by Madam Gifty Owusu and Mr Kwame Gyasi, called on the First Lady in her office in Accra.



Madam Owusu said: "No First Lady has delivered the first-class infrastructure in health and education like Mrs Akufo-Addo".



She recalled the construction of a Mother and Baby Unit and a Paediatric Intensive Care Unit at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi and the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra as well as the establishment of many libraries across the country.



She said they would, therefore, vote massively for President Akufo-Addo in the December elections, so he, together with the First Lady, would continue with their good works for all Ghanaians.



Mrs Akufo-Addo in her response also thanked the women for their overwhelming support for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and assured them of more good things to come, in the next NPP government.



She said, “President Akufo-Addo still thinks highly of Ghanaians, so he will do his possible best to improve a lot of all the people when he gains power again.”



She recounted how President Akufo-Addo had handled the COVID-19 pandemic by introducing many relief packages for Ghanaians like the free electricity and free water supplies as well as other financial boosts to businesses.



The First Lady said President Akufo-Addo was the first African President to give free water supplies and other incentives to his people to relieve them of the hardships of COVID-19.



She, also took the opportunity to remind Ghanaians to continue to keep to the safety protocols of COVID-19 since the virus was still contagious.



"That sickness is still around, therefore, we need to take precautions seriously", she stated.



She said since December 7 was just around the corner, the women should mobilize themselves to vote massively for President Akufo-Addo and all NPP Parliamentary candidates.



She assured them of working together with the MASLOG and NBSSI secretariat to ensure that the traders got some financial boost to support their trading.





