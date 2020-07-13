Regional News of Monday, 13 July 2020

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

Woman with two kids found in a bush near Damongo

Fati was found in the bushes at Frafra No1

A young woman in her late 30’s who gave her name as Fati and looks mentally derailed was found with two kids in the bushes at Frafra No1, a farming community near Damongo.



The woman is currently admitted to the West Gonja Hospital in Damongo receiving treatment after she was slashed with a cutlass by unknown person(s) and rescued by a young man in Damomgo called Kay- Jee.



A good samaritan Mr Iddrissu Abubakari is currently keeping the two kids of the woman. Speaking to Bole based Nkilgi FM Mr Abubakari said the woman was tied and put into a Tricycle (motor-king) and brought to Damongo Police Station after she was found in the bushes with the kids, a boy of about 2 years and a baby less than 1 year of age.



The woman, however, left the Police station with the kids at about 11:00 pm last night and was later seen loitering the streets of Damongo and was punishing the younger child on the street. This made Mr Iddrisu and his colleagues to immediately send the woman to the Palace of the Damongowura.



The kids were taken from the mother and kept with the wife of Mr Iddrisu Abuabakri but the mentally derailed woman decided to sleep at the Damongo lorry park.



The woman started misbehaving and entering into the rooms of people in the Damongo township and because of some words from her, many concluded she was a witch and started beating her with someone using a cutlass to slash her head.



Information pucked by Bole based Nkilgi FM said the woman allegedly smashed the Television set of a resident in Damongo and destroyed many other belongings of some of the houses she entered.



She was beaten mercilessly with some bruises and deep cuts on the head suspected to be cutlass wounds.





She was left on the streets of Damongo until a young man in the Damongo township picked her up, shaved her and rushed her to the West Gonja Hospital where she had her head sutured and still responding to treatment.



The woman herself in short speech to the Damongo correspondent of Nkilgi FM at the hospital said she hails from Porto in the Kintampo North District of the Bono East Region.



She mentioned one Adamu Supply and a brother called Baba inside Porto that she knows.



Meanwhile, the two kids are still under the care of Mr Iddrisu and his wife in Damongo.



Bole based Nkilgi FM has asked to be contacted and has made the pictures of the woman public so as to help trace the family of the woman who said her name is Fati.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.