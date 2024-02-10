Woman weeps uncontrollably as she apologizes to best friend for snatching her boyfriend

General News of Saturday, 10 February 2024

In a viral video, a remorseful lady identified as Akosua couldn't hold back her tears as she apologized to her best friend, Yaa, from whom she had snatched her boyfriend.



The video captured the emotional moment when Akosua, who had caused her friend immense pain, finally mustered the courage to seek forgiveness.



Reports suggest that the Akosua had not only taken her friend's boyfriend but had also engaged in fights, leading to her friend's arrest three times over the boyfriend.



However, after realizing her mistake and breaking up with the guy, she rushed to her friend's shop to render a heartfelt apology.



“I am sorry, forgive me. It won't happen again. I have caused you pain, hence the reason I am begging. Please forgive me,” the tearful lady pleaded, her voice trembling.



