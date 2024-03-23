Woman sustains severe injuries after being attacked during her sleep

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 23 March 2024

Adwoa Obama, a 49-year-old woman, has been reportedly stabbed multiple times by unknown individuals in Osofo Tawiah Akura, a community in Ayeboafo and Wawaase, Nigeria.



The unfortunate incident has left residents of the area in fear.



Narrating the incident on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM, Akuapem Brother said the woman is currently battling for her life.



He said the woman had suffered several deep cuts on her body.



According to him, the woman, a trader, sold an item to a young man in the neighbourhood and instructed her daughter to go receive the money from him.



However, in the course of asking for money, there was a misunderstanding between the two, and the young man allegedly assaulted the daughter of the trader.



Later, some elders in the area resolved the issue.



But some young men allegedly stormed the residence of the victim at dawn and reportedly assaulted her in her sleep.



He said the young men first went into the room of the daughter of the trader and held her by the neck in an attempt to kill her.



The young lady is said to have pretended to be dead, following which her attackers left her, went to the trader, and attacked her.



He added that the attackers inflicted deep cuts on the woman with sharp objects.



The daughter, sensing danger, ran out of the house and called for help.



But before the residents of the area rushed to the scene, the attackers had fled.



Meanwhile, the daughter of the woman has accused the young man who assaulted her when she went for the money of being the one behind the attack on her and the mother.



The police have launched an investigation into the incident.