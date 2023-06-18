Woman shares testimony of receiving miraculous new womb following surgical removal

Religion of Sunday, 18 June 2023

Source: Pentecost News

Priscilla Addai Amponsem, a nurse and a devoted member of The Church of Pentecost in Obuasi in the Ashanti Region, has shared a remarkable testimony of receiving a new womb from God after surgical removal by doctors.



According to Priscilla, she was working a night shift in 2020 when she experienced unexpected bleeding accompanied by fluid and a strong odour.



She sought medical attention and was diagnosed with cervical cancer.



She embarked on a six-month treatment regimen, visiting the hospital every fortnight. Unfortunately, her condition deteriorated, and she ultimately had to undergo surgery to remove her damaged womb at age 25.



Priscilla revealed that she had also been diagnosed with bone cancer during her nursing training.



Her aunt, who resides in the USA, had extended numerous invitations for her to join her there.



Strangely, Priscilla found herself paralysed every time she received her aunt’s invitation, making it impossible for her to travel outside the country.



In February 2023, she attended a revival organised by the El-Shaddai Revival Centre of The Church of Pentecost in Konongo-Odumase to seek the Lord’s guidance regarding her desire to travel to the USA.



While in prayer with Elder Godfred Asare, the leader of the Centre, she entered into a deep sleep and had a dream in which she received three parcels.



Upon returning home, her mother informed her that she had dreamt of Priscilla having a baby. Encouraged by her mother, Priscilla reluctantly visited the hospital to check on her womb, though aware it had been.



To her astonishment, the scan revealed the presence of a new womb. Overjoyed, she attended the revival in March 2023 to testify that she had regained her menstrual cycle.



Priscilla attributed all the glory to God for this miraculous gift of a new womb.