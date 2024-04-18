Woman shares her experience after allegedly being abducted by dwarfs for six months

Regional News of Thursday, 18 April 2024

A young woman in Kwahu-Tafo, a community in the Eastern Region, has narrated her experience after allegedly being captured by dwarfs.



Earlier reports indicated that the woman went missing for six months and was found under mysterious conditions on the outskirts of the town on April 15, 2024.



The residents believe she was abducted by dwarfs. A spiritualist, Nana Kwame Mframa, was brought to the site of her appearance to perform some rituals before she was taken home.



Now, the young woman has confirmed that she was indeed taken to a different world by dwarfs.



Speaking to the media, in a video that has gone viral, the abductee said that the realm she was in was beautiful and she did not even want to return to this world.



“When I gained consciousness, I realized I was at a different place – the place was very beautiful. The place was even more beautiful than this world. The people who live there are just like humans, just that some of them are short like genies while others are very tall.



“After I gained consciousness, I cried for two months. I became like a source of entertainment for them, when they touched me and I cried they became happy. But after I stopped crying, they sat and stared at me quietly," she said in Twi.



She added, “The place was very beautiful, it is in a very huge stone, I wish I was not brought back. Where we slept was amazing… I don’t even know how to describe it”.



The spiritualist, Nana Kwame Mframa, advised her to adhere to all the instructions given to her by the dwarfs to avoid being punished by them.



A mystery unfolded in Kwahu-Tafo in the Eastern Region when a young lady who has been missing for the past 6 months was found standing and in a trance-like state at the outskirt of the town.



Residents say she had been there since 2 am today and that they believe she was taken… pic.twitter.com/MzX4JRZChj — EDHUB????ℹ (@eddie_wrt) April 15, 2024

