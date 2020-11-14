General News of Saturday, 14 November 2020

Source: 3 News

Woman rises from death at Effia Nkwanta morgue

She was pronounced dead by the medical officer on duty soon upon arrival at the facility.

The family of a 40-year-old woman who was declared dead and sent to the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital Mortuary in Sekondi is still in an extreme state of shock after their relative rose from death barely 12 hours after being deposited at the morgue.



The patient, Ophelia Baah, a mother of four, was rushed to the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital from home on Thursday, November 12 in the evening from diabetic complications.



She was pronounced dead by the medical officer on duty soon upon arrival at the facility.



Her remains were quickly conveyed to the hospital’s morgue.



Her husband, Robert Donkoh, tells the host of Connect FM's 'Omanbapa' morning show host, Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson, the family went home amidst weeping and wailing.



The whole household was so somber till the Friday morning when they decided to visit the morgue to ensure she was embalmed “When we got to the mortuary around 6 am, we were told my wife had been sent to the casualty because she has come back to life,” the husband explained.



With shock, amazement, and joy all mixed, the family rushed to the Casualty ward, and truly, Ophelia had been put on oxygen.



According to the husband, the Mortuary attendant on duty told him, he (the attendant) was going to prepare some bodies for embalmment only to enter to see Ophelia sitting in the midst of the dead bodies.



They quickly brought a stretcher to convey her back to the casualty ward.



Ophelia, who according to the husband, has been battling with diabetes for some time, is currently receiving treatment.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.