Woman murders sister over a piece of land

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An elderly woman called Yaa Aworo has met her untimely death after her younger sister, Agatha Tiwaa butchered her to death.



55-year-old Agatha Tiwaa is said to have committed the crime in a farm.



This news broke out when an eyewitness named Hinneh Kwasi told Adom News that the suspect had narrated what transpired between herself and the deceased in the farm earlier.



According to him, the suspect informed him that she fought with her sister (deceased), hit her with an item until she went into a coma.



He stated that after gathering this information from the suspect, he visited the scene where he realized that Yaa Aworo had passed away and not in coma as stated by the suspect.



He mentioned that the two sisters have not been on good terms with each other because of a piece of land.