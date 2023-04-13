Woman murdered in fight over boyfriend: Rival girlfriend, two others remanded

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 13 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Bekwai Circuit Court has reportedly remanded three persons into police custody in connection with the alleged murder of a 28-year-old woman, Vida Ennin, at Dwinase near Kokotro in the Bekwai Municipality of the Ashanti region.



According to a report by myjoyonline.com, the three persons remanded include prime suspect, 25-year-old Mary Akosua Agyemang, who is accused of killing Vida Ennin.



The two others are Felicia Sarpong, 61 years old and Ernest Achirem, 63 years old. They are accused of trying to protect the main suspect.



The report indicated that the prime suspect fought with the victim for gossiping about her over a man they had both dated.



They fought fiercely over their common lover, an excavator operator.



After the fight, Mary is reported to have left the scene of the scuffle to buy a sharp knife. She then returned to stab Vida in the face, breast, and palm which led to the victim bleeding to death.



Personnel of the Ghana Police Service in Bekwai arrested Mary after the death of Vida and also picked up Felicia Sarpong and Ernest Achirem.



They were remanded after they were arraigned before the Bekwai Circuit Court on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, and are expected to reappear in court on April 26, 2023.



Watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud below:











IB/FNOQ