General News of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Woman kills newborn baby by hitting her against palm tree

The woman said it would have been difficult for her to cater for the baby

A 26-year-old Woman, Esi Dora, has killed her newborn baby by hitting her against a palm tree at Breman Amoanda in the Asikuma Odobeng Brakwa District of the Central Region.



Information indicates that this is the second time the woman has committed such a heinous act as she last year she threw her baby into a toilet, but the baby was immediately retrieved and is currently alive.



The suspect's mother in an interview with Kasapa FM News' Yaw Boagyan claimed that the baby was dead before she was born so she quickly threw her into a bush.



She admitted that she hit the baby against a palm tree while she was dead, adding that it would have been difficult for her to cater for the baby even if she had survived because of the financial difficulty she finds herself in.



Surprisingly, both the woman’s family members and residents say the suspect is not known to have exhibited any sign of mental illness.



The Unit Committee Member for Breman Amoanda, Mr. Sarpong who condemned the criminal action of the woman disclosed that some rituals will be performed to appease the gods of the town before the baby is buried.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.