Woman killed and dumped in a container at Kasoa America Town

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 24 October 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

An unkoown woman has been killed, wrapped in a sack, half naked, and dumped in a container at America Town, a suburb in Kasoa in the Awutu East Municipality.



The body of the woman was discovered by residents in the community, who raised an alarm about an unpleasant scent coming from an abandoned container in the neighbourhood.



Shacdrack Boakye Yiadom, the Assembly Member at Kasoa American Town, received reports about the unpleasant scent coming from the abandoned container in the neighbourhood.



Upon follow-up, they found the lifeless body of a woman who couldn’t be intensified as a resident in the community in a decomposing state with her dressing bag on her inside the sack.



Shacdrack Boakye Yiadom told Rainbow Radio’s Oheneba Ademah that killers probably might have committed the murder at a different place and decided to dump the body in his community.





He added that the police came to the scene to carry the body and have begun investigations into the matter.