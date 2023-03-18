Woman found dead near Densu River

Regional News of Saturday, 18 March 2023

A woman has been found dead in the Koforidua stretch of the Densu River.



The body was found in supine position on rocks in the river near the Dam of Ghana Water Company Limited in Densuano Community suburb of New Juaben South in Eastern region.



The body of the yet-to-be-identified woman dressed in local cloth with black piece of cloth around the waist but without sandals was found in the river Friday Morning.



The Densu River is reported to have been full after rainfall few days ago compelling Ghana Water Company Limited to open the dam to avoid damage.



Benjamin Appiah, assembly member for old Estate West confirmed the incident to Starr News.



He said the deceased is not known in the Densuano community and its surrounding areas therefore suspects she might have drowned from a distance yesterday but swept to the Dam area of the river



Benjamin Appiah, said it took the intervention of the New Juaben South Municipal Chief Executive Isaac Appaw Gyasi who released a vehicle at the assembly to NADMO and Police to transport the body to the mortuary.