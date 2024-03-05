Woman found dead in front of a store at Kasoa-Kaemebre

General News of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A yet-to-be-identified woman in her 40s has been found dead at the Kasoa-Kaemebre junction in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.



The body of the deceased was found with her phone beside her.



According to an eyewitness who spoke to Rainbow Radio’s Oheneba Ademah, the woman was found on Sunday, March 3, 2024, in the morning sleeping on a bench in front of a store but was later found on the floor with blood coming from her nostrils and mouth.



They assumed that the woman might have suffered from severe beatings or poisoning leading to her death.



The incident, he said, has created fear and panic among residents in the area.



Residents in the area have since asked the police to deal with the matter.