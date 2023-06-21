Woman found dead after days of going missing

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 21 June 2023

A 74-year-old Nigerian female national, who was reported missing was discovered dead at Ayebeahwe Beposo, a neighbourhood of Akyem Kwamang in the Kwaebibirem Municipality of the Eastern Region.



The old woman, known as Mama Pat was discovered slaughtered in a bush.



According to reports, the woman went missing last Thursday, June 15, and was discovered on Sunday, June 18.



Okyeame Nkrumah, the Opinion Leader in Ayebeahwe Beposo, community, told the media that the relatives of the dead contacted him about the woman’s disappearance and requested locals in the town to assist in the search.



After several hours of hunting, they discovered a strong odour emanating from a certain location.



This led to residents discovering the deceased’s deteriorating body, he explained.



He has requested that the police investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.



He stated the woman was slain and butchered, with portions of her body cut.



Her tooth, he claims, was extracted.



Meanwhile, they believe the woman was murdered and then discarded in the neighbourhood.



He indicated that the woman had hired several young individuals to work for her and believed they may have killed her.