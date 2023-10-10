Woman commits suicide over hunger at Gomoa Okyereko

Regional News of Tuesday, 10 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Central Region



A 22-year-old young lady has allegedly committed suicide as a result of hunger at Okyereko in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.



The deceased, known as Vida, expressed dissatisfaction with her body type which resulted in finding money for body enhancement and treatment.



She allegedly wrote in her suicide note that she was tired of battling hunger and could no longer endure another night on an empty stomach.



The letter written by the deceased was discontent with her body type as she complained about being slim, unlike other girls of her age.



The police have since retrieved the body for preservation and autopsy with the commencement of investigations.



