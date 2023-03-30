Woman busted for attempting to traffic teenage girl from Biriwa to Accra

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 30 March 2023

A woman believed to be in her early 30s has been handed over to the Police at Biriwa in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region after she was caught with a teenage girl who was demanding to return to her family.



The woman, who lives in Accra and is alleged to be a prostitute visited Bankyea, in Sekondi-Takoradi of the Western region, where she went for the teenage girl.



The girl together with the woman were aboard a Toyota Hiace bus en route to Accra on the night of Wednesday, 29 March 2023.



However, the girl began to cry and insisted she wanted to go back to her Aunty which raised suspicions.



She was, therefore, handed over to the Police, who had mounted a checkpoint on the road.



According to the 15-year-old Junior High School (JHS) pupil, the woman invited her to go with her to a seamstress she claimed to be around the taps area.



“She told me she was taking me to a place around the pipe area for a woman to take my measurements. We were in the vehicle, when I asked her where we were, she didn’t mind me.



“I asked a certain man where we were, I was told we were in Cape Coast so I requested that she called my Aunty for me on phone so she could take me back but she did not,” the teenage girl, who was almost in tears narrated to Class 91.3 FM’s Central regional correspondent Nana Tawiah.



She revealed that: “The drivers overheard us and called the attention of the Police. I don’t know her, I only got to know her recently.”



The suspect, however, explained that she only wanted the teenage girl to go with her to Accra to spend a few days.



“I said she should come and spend maybe three days in my house in Accra. I have one small girl too, one too is there, Maame Esi, she’s the first born, they are two girls.



“She should come and spend three days it’s not like I’m stealing her,” the suspect said.



Meanwhile, the Aunt of the teenage girl, Barbara, who spoke to Class 91.3 FM’s regional correspondent by telephone, said she had been searching for her niece all over the place but could not find her.



She, therefore, told the Police to arrest the woman as she suspects, she was taking her niece away for prostitution.



She indicated that she knew the suspect who was a Nigerian and work as a prostitute in Accra.