Regional News of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Woman arrested for roasting hand of stepson at Gomoa Nkwantanan

The victims are receiving treatment at Winneba Trauma Hospital

A woman who callously burnt the fingers of her 3-year-old stepson and buttocks of her 7-year-old stepdaughter at Gomoa Nkwantanan in the Central Region has been arrested by the Police.



The suspect is said to have committed the dastardly act after her husband had left home for work for two weeks.



The father had asked his divorced wife to bring the children to stay with him for a while since basic schools have been closed down due to the outbreak of COVID-19.



Information gathered by Kasapa FM News Yaw Boagyan indicated that the stepmother had been maltreating the children; sometimes starving them and forcing the 7-year-old to beg for food.



The suspect capped her maltreatment meted out to the kids by burning their hands and buttocks for reasons best known to her.



The victims are receiving treatment at Winneba Trauma Hospital.



The Kasoa DOVVSU Commander, ASP Doris Laryea confirmed the incident and arrest of the suspect who has been remanded by Ofaakor circuit court.



ASP Doris Larye advised mothers not to leave their children in the care of their rivals after divorce. She also appealed to stepmother to desist from torturing their stepchildren.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.