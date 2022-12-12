Woman arrested for killing 4-day-old baby she left in a manhole filled with water

General News of Monday, 12 December 2022

A woman who neglected her 4-day-old baby, leading to death, has been arrested by the police.



The woman who lives in an uncompleted building at Dansam, a suburb of Awutu Ofaakor in the Awutu Senya East Municipality in the Central Region, is said to have left the baby in a manhole filled with water.



According to some residents who spoke with the Ghanaian Times newspaper, the woman was seen heavily pregnant but after putting to birth, she was no longer seen around.



Suspecting foul play, the neighbours did a follow-up, only to find out something wrong had happened.



According to them, a strong stench had engulfed the area and upon further search, they found the lifeless baby in an abandoned manhole filled with water.



The incident was reported to the Ofaakor District Police Command and the woman was arrested in the early hours of Friday, December 9, 2022.



She is currently assisting the police in an investigation, the paper added.