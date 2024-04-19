Woman arrested for allegedly stealing a 13-month-old baby at Walewale

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 19 April 2024

Abdulai Zalia, a 27-year-old lady, has been apprehended by the West Mamprusi Police Command for the alleged theft of a 13-month-old baby on Thursday, April 18, at Walewale, in the North East Region, asaaseradio.com reports.



The mother of the stolen bay, who is reported to have been asleep in an open space of her house, is said to have noticed her child had gone missing when the baby's father returned home.



The concerned couple promptly reported the matter to the police, the report said.



The Criminal Investigative Department (CID) is said to have swiftly acted on the report, leading to the arrest of the alleged baby thief on the same day, April 18.



The 13-month-old baby was also found in her custody, the report added.



Sources familiar with the situation further disclosed that the accused woman, originally from Nalerigu, is mentally-challenged and has a history of petty theft in the area.



The police have confirmed that the case is currently under investigation.



The arrested woman is expected to be arraigned before the law court at Walewale on Friday, April 19, 2024, the report said.



