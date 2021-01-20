Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Source: Ghanaian Times

Woman arrested for allegedly setting shop ablaze

The suspect was arrested by people in the community and taken to the police station

A Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage has led to the arrest of a woman who allegedly set a shop (boutique) ablaze at Accra New town near Timber market on Sunday.



Ramatu Sard who is in the custody of the police assisting in investigations was reportedly captured on CCTV as the culprit in the crime.



She was said to have set items in the shop, such as clothing, footwear, bags, and jewelries running into thousands of Ghana cedis.



The Public Relations Officer (PRO)of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police(DSP) Effia Tenge disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.



She said on January 17, 2021, at about 8:10 am, a complainant and others arrested the suspect and brought her to the police station with a report that the suspect around 3:00 am on the same date set his boutique at Accra New town ablaze.



DSP Tenge said police proceeded to the scene of the crime at Accra New town near the timber market where a shop on a one-storey building was pointed out to police as the crime scene.



She said an inspection at the scene revealed that the inner part of the boutique was set ablaze and clothing, footwear, bags and jewelries, among others burnt.



DSP Tenge said a CCTV footage captured Ramatu as the suspect and she was arrested.



In another development, the police are investigating the death of a 27-year-old man, who got drowned in a swimming pool at a hotel Pillar 2, near Achimota, in Accra.



The body of Chika Ogwo has been retrieved and conveyed to the Police Hospital mortuary awaiting autopsy, DSP Tenge told the Ghanaian Times yesterday



She said on January 17, 2021, a friend of the deceased, Joel Amobi, reported to the police that a friend got drown while swimming in a swimming pool at a hotel.



DSP Tenge said Amobi informed police that Ogwo was rushed to a Government Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.



