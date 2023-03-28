Woman 78, calls on IGP to help her get back her land

General News of Tuesday, 28 March 2023

A 78-year-old woman, Dede Nagaa Tagoe is calling on the Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare to give her the necessary assistance to ensure she does not lose her parcel of land.



Dede Nagaa Tagoe, who is a resident of Tuba, a suburb of Kokrobite in the Ngleshie Amanfrom Municipality said her land has been resold to land guards after she rightfully acquired it in 2002.



She said despite court orders for individuals to cease work on the land, some individuals still erect structures on the land.



In an interview with Starfm, she said “IGP since the President appointed you have done a lot of Ghana and I have been hearing it on the tv, radio I know you will do it for it. Dampare look at me, poor old lady. I am called Dede Nagaa Tagoe at Kokorbite. Please turn to me and save me.



“Dampare I cannot talk again. I have to walk from here to the main road for the past two month anytime I bring workers here they say the place is too far. So I have to take the vehicle in and out,” she appealed.



Her daughter Malinda Amakye accused the police of having a hand in the sale of the land. She vowed to do everything possible to repossess the land for the mother.



“DCOP Gariba at Central Police allowed Adiza to come to the land, the land doesn’t belong to her. So the girl has been saying that it’s COP Gariba who authorized her to come to land and build and leave the old woman. Do you want us to die?” she asked.



