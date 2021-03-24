Woman, 61, motor rider die in a fatal accident

General News of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

A motor rider has died after knocking down a 61-year-old woman to death at Akim Adubiase in Birim Central Municipality of the Eastern region.



On March 20, 2021, at about 7:30 pm the rider -Richard Kwakye knocked down the pedestrian – Akua Serwaah,61, while in the community.



Both sustained serious injuries therefore rushed to Akim Oda Government Hospital.



The woman passed on shortly on arrival at the hospital while the motor rider died later.



Both bodies have been deposited at the morgue.



Motorbike accident has become rampant in the Eastern region this year.



Three (3) students of Adeiso Presbyterian Senior High School in the Upper West Akyem district were crushed to death Sunday, March 21, 2021 by a Hyundai H100 mini bus with registration Number GC 1516-19 with passengers on board from Akim Oda towards Accra.



The vehicle crashed head-on with Haujue motorbike with registration Number M– 20– GR 6731 ridden by Gideon Shia, 19, a student with two pillion passengers – Richmond Kwakye,19, and Richard Amuzu 18, all students of Presbyterian Senior High. School, Adeiso killing them instantly.



In a related development, two Okada riders -Biada Azutuor and Tetteh Peter also died in a head-on collision on Begoro to Ahomamu road in the Fanteakwa North District same day.



The Eastern Regional Commander of the MTTD of the Ghana Police Service, Chief Superintendent Stephen Ahiatafu revealed staggering statistics last month that, motorbikes (Okada)and tricycle (Pragia) killed 20 out 60 people who died on roads in the region from January to February 13, 2021.