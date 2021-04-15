Woman, 38, found dead in uncompleted church building

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 15 April 2021

Source: Class FM

A 38-year-old woman has allegedly been murdered at Abira in the Kwabre East Municipality of the Ashanti Region.



The deceased, Akosua Agyeiwah, was found dead in an uncompleted church building belonging to the Baptist Church on Wednesday, 14 April 2021.



Blood was oozing from the head of the body with a cement block by her side as of the time the body was found.



The mother of the deceased, Mary Duah, said her late daughter told her three days ago that she was billed to preach at a church programme on a fateful day, only to be told the next day, today, Thursday, 15 April that her daughter was found dead in a pool of blood in the church building.



Madam Mary stated that she suspects foul play in her daughter's death.



The Kenyase District Police Commander, ASP Christopher Antwi Donkor, who spoke to Kumasi FM's Elisha Adarkwah, said they suspect the deceased was hit with a cement block in the head.



He said investigations have begun.



The body has been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue where an autopsy is being conducted.