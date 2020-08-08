Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 8 August 2020

Woman, 28 remanded for causing harm to children under her care

A 28-year-old woman who subjected two children under her care to cruel and inhuman treatment has been remanded into police custody by the Awutu Ofaakor District Court in the Awutu Senya East Municipality.



Paulina Appiah unemployed, pleaded guilty to the charge and the Court presided over by Mr Samuel Kwasi Adjei deferred sentence to Wednesday, August 19.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency after the Court sitting, ASP Doris Laryea Aggrey, Kasoa District Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) Commander, said on Wednesday, August 5, at 0830 hours, the Police had a tip-off that Paulina who lives at Essien Nkwanta a suburb of Gomoa Buduburam had locked up two children in the ages of five and three in her room and was beating them mercilessly.



She said the Police quickly rushed to the scene, compelled Paulina to open the door and found out that the younger child who is three years had his right arm broken and the other who is five years old also had a swollen face and marks on his body.



ASP Aggrey said the children were sent to Kasoa Polyclinic and were later referred to the Trauma and Specialist Hospital in Winneba, for further treatment.



He said Paulina was dragged to the Kasoa District Police Station where she admitted the offence in her cautioned statement.



According to the Unit Commander, information gathered revealed that the children’s parents had been divorced for two years and were living with their biological mother until their father pleaded with his ex-wife to allow them to stay with him and she obliged.



He said Paulina now live with the children’s father as his new wife but tortured them when the man who works at Nsawam in the Eastern Region was away.

