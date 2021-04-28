You are here: HomeNews2021 04 28Article 1244659

General News of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Source: Starr FM

Woman, 27, arrested for hacking husband over ‘chop money’

Mary Quaye inflicted multiple machete wounds on her husband’s neck Mary Quaye inflicted multiple machete wounds on her husband’s neck

A 27-year-old woman Mary Quaye, is in the custody of the Agona Duakwa police in the Central Region for inflicting multiple machete wounds on her husband’s neck.

Information gathered by EIB News’ Yaw Boagyan indicates that a misunderstanding over house-keeping money ensued between the couple on Monday, 26th April, around 4:30 pm during which the husband, Abraham Acquah hit her wife with a piece of wood, and in response, she also hacked him with a machete on his neck and jaw.

The wounded husband was rushed to Agona Duakwa Government Hospital for treatment after he was issued with Police medical report.

The complaint, Mary Quaye, was arrested after reporting the case to the police and is assisting the police with investigations.

