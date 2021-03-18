Woman, 26, four others nabbed for attempted baby theft

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: Class FM

The Sefwi Wiawso Police Command has arrested a 26-year-old woman for attempted baby theft.



The prime suspect, Paulina Owusu, 26, together with Stephen Owusu, 32, Samson Addae, 33, and Haruna Yussif,36 allegedly plotted to steal twin babies. There is another suspect on the run.



The incident occurred at Sefwi Punikrom in the Wiawso Municipality of the Western North region.



Recently, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) arrested 11 persons for engaging in baby harvesting and human trafficking.



The 11 persons which include mothers of the babies, nurses, doctors and social welfare staff were workers of some health centres in Accra.



A joint statement issued by the Medical and Dental Council and EOCO on Wednesday, 20 January, 2020 said: “the joint team carried out investigations into the illegal activities between the periods of June to November 2020. As a result of these investigations, two medical doctors, two social workers, four nurses, two mothers and one traditional birth attendant have been arrested so far and are on bail pending further investigations. We currently have in our possession, two baby boys who were bought as a result of the operation.”



According to EOCO, there are still some petitions that have been presented to the office on baby theft, under investigation.