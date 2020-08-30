Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 30 August 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Woman, 25, murdered at Gomoa Lome

The lifeless body of the woman was found in a bush with some of her body parts cut off

A 25-year-old woman has been butchered at Gomoa Lome in the Gomoa Central Region of the Central Region.



The lifeless body of the woman was found in a bush with her private part, leg, and hand cut by the unknown assailants.



The Assembly Member of the area Hon. Stephen Mensah who said the deceased is not known in the area noted that this is the second time such an incident has happened.



“We don’t know her in this area so we suspect some unknown person killed her and dumped her in the bush. I’m sure she was killed for ritual purposes because parts of her body have been chopped off. I have reported the incident to the Police in Gomoa Dewurampong but nothing has been done about it yet.”



He called for police patrol in the area to enable law-abiding residents to go about their legitimate duties in peace.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.