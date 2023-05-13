Woman, 20, arrested for dumping new born baby into toilet

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 13 May 2023

Source: kasapafmomline.com

A 20-year-old woman is in the grip of Ajumako Police Command for dumping her new born baby into a school’s toilet at Ajumako Aduyaw in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region.



The suspect, Adwoa Appiah on Friday, May 12, 2023, dawn gave birth to her third child [a baby girl] at her house and afterwards put the baby with the umbilical cord in a sack, sealed it with a rope and dumped it into a toilet at Ajumako Aduyaw/Assasan Basic School.



Reports say someone who was passing by heard the cry of the baby and raised an alarm drawing the attention of other residents who rescued the baby and sent her to the Ajumako Government Hospital.



The incident was reported to the police who arrested the suspect who’s assisting investigation at the Ajumako District Police Station.