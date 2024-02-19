Wofa KK was a true NPP person – Bawumia mourns late Oman FM presenter

General News of Monday, 19 February 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has described the late Martin Kwabena Kwakye (alias Wofa KK) as a true supporter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and an authority in the media space.



He said Wofa KK had served his country to the best of his ability.



Bawumia, the 2024 flagbearer of the NPP, expressed these sentiments after he visited the bereaved family to offer his condolences.



"This afternoon, I paid a commiseration visit to the residence of the late ace broadcaster, Martin Kwabena Kwakye alias Wofa KK of Oman FM fame.



"Wofa KK was a true blue NPP person who was an authority with a strong voice in the media. He served his country well until his demise.



"My condolences to the family and Ken City media.



"May the gentle soul of Wofa KK rest in perfect peace,” Dr Bawumia wrote.



Wofa KK was a presenter at Oman FM, a pro-NPP media house, until his death recently.



