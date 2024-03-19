'Without NPP, Ghana would be nowhere' - Kofi Jumah

General News of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Maxwell Kofi Jumah, the Managing Director of GIHOC Distilleries Limited, has stated that Ghana would be nowhere without the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He explained that the contributions of the NPP to the country is something that, although not many would agree with, is the very one that has brought it to the level it has reached today.



Speaking in an interview with Adubia TV, the NPP stalwart explained that the NPP is the only party in Ghana that has the nation at heart.



“It will be very difficult for the public to accept this statement from me, but I sincerely believe within my heart that the only party in Ghana that really has Ghana at heart, is the NPP. That is my sincere belief.



“My father was CPP regional secretary for the Ashanti Region, so I have background in CPP. I was a young pioneer, but I’ll tell you, even my father, during his latter days, used to say this: without NPP, Ghana would be nowhere. It’s a miracle that we’ve put together people who have the thinking like that; they are not angels but they are far, far better than any alternative you can think of,” he stated.



Maxwell Kofi Jumah also spoke about some things in his life, as well as other subjects about politics.



Watch the full interview below:







