Friday, 19 February 2021

Withdraw Hawa Koomson’s appointment - Development Expert to Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Sustainable Development expert, Michael Ebo Amoah has said if President Akufo-Addo is minded by the responses following the vetting of Mavis Hawa Koomson, he would have to withdraw her appointment.



Speaking with Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he stated that Mavis Hawa Koomson should not be the minister for fisheries and aquaculture because she lacks the knowledge to manage the ministry.



He furthered that if Hawa Koomson could not even answer a question posed to her by Samson Ahi on what is fish farming, then she lacks what it takes to formulate policies for the sector.



Mr. Ebo Amoah noted it is not about the English language but her knowledge in the Fisheries sector.



He quizzed if Madam Koomsom would employ a graduate who comes to her for a job and performs poorly as she did.



The expert believes that "Hawa Koomson’s performance was not about the queen’s language. If she didn’t even prove herself in terms of policy coherence, the understanding of the sector; that is the problem. She could not even answer the question on the sub-sectors of the ministry.”



He said despite all these, "it seems the president has some belief in her because the voice of the people is the voice of God. From traditional media to social media, if the president will pay attention, he would have to withdraw her appointment. Several people in NPP can do the job. I am not sure the people of Awutu Senya would be happy with her performance."



"I am sure when it comes to party activism, she can do well but in expressing her knowledge in the sector, when you compare her to Afoley Quaye, you could see that she lacks the knowledge.”



