Withdraw Assin North NDC PC, he owes allegiance to Canada – Group to EC

James Gyakye Quayson is the NDC parliamentary candidate for Assin North

A group calling itself Concerned Citizens of Assin North have petitioned the Electoral Commission (EC) in the Central Region to withdraw the candidature of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate, James Gyakye Quayson.



The group disclosed that the petition was informed by the fact that Mr Gyakye owes allegiance to Canada.



This, the group said, is derogatory to the constitutional procedure towards the country’s electioneering processes adding that, it is contrary to the express provision of Article 94 (2) (a) of the 1992 constitution of Ghana, which states, “A person shall not be qualified to be a member of Parliament if he - (a) owes allegiance to a country other than Ghana.”



The group, therefore, called on the EC to look into the matter and take action.



"We request your outfit to engage the other essential institutions to initiate and expedite investigation on the Parliamentary Candidate of the NDC to substantiate the veracity of the matter put before you in promotion of fairness in the contest upcoming," the group said in its petition.



Read full petition to the EC:



PETITION FOR WITHDRAWAL OF CANDIDATURE – MR. JAMES GYAKYE QUAYSON, NDC PARLIAMENTARY CANDIDATE FOR ASSIN NORTH



We bring you warm and fraternal greetings from the leadership and entirety of the members of the above-named Association.



The Concerned Citizens of Assin North is a youth-oriented and constituents of Assin North, motivated by the strong will to develop in all facet, the youth of our constituency, as a great contribution to nation-building. It is made up of youthful constituents of Assin North who are strictly interested in promoting democracy, capacity building and accountability at the constituency level. It has been our pivotal cause to also organize programs that seek to enhance the development of our cherished constituency, with the main focus being the youth development package. The Association has been keenly involved in the activities of the constituency and Municipality at large.



We write to petition your high office to seek a speedy resolution to a matter that seeks to derogate our constitutional procedure towards our electioneering processes.



We bring to your notice that the Parliamentary Candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of Assin North Constituency, Mr. James Gyakye Quayson owes allegiance to the Republic of Canada, contrary to the express provision of Article 94 (2) (a) of the 1992 constitution of Ghana, which states, “A person shall not be qualified to be a member of Parliament if he - (a) owes allegiance to a country other than Ghana.”



This is a critical issue and must not be brushed under the carpet since the constitution in itself frowns on laws that seek to undermine its supremacy as espoused in Article 2 (1) of the Ghana’s 1992 constitution, which states, “The Constitution shall be the supreme law of Ghana and any other law found to be inconsistent with any provision of this Constitution should, to the extent of the inconsistency, be void.



We request your outfit to engage the other essential institutions to initiate and expedite investigation on the Parliamentary Candidate of the NDC to substantiate the veracity of the matter put before you in promotion of fairness in the contest upcoming. Our Association holds a firm belief that your outfit is presented with a clear chance to protect the constitution in all its form and purpose to which the people of Ghana has given its sovereign will to operate.



We also wish to throw light to the ‘fraudulent’ misrepresentation by the Parliamentary Candidate (PC) as he seeks to project two names for the different causes he wishes to pursue. We have noted with concern that, the PC has different names for different purposes, which is a clear violation of our laws in Ghana, unless, he has sworn an affidavit to change his name, pursuant to the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1965 (Act 301). The name he bears on the Canadian passport is James Quayson (Passport number: HN426280), address – 30 Styles Cres. Ajax Ontario, Canada, however, he bears the name, James Gyakye Quayson on his voter’s ID card. Attached to this are copies of basic details of the Parliamentary Candidate.



In this light, we implore your high office to act on this matter as quickly as practicable, knowing very well, the time space to the conduct of the Parliamentary election in Ghana, of which Assin North is no exception. As firm believers of the constitution and its supremacy, we are open to subsequent discussions and invitation thereof to bring finality to this matter, as aforementioned.



