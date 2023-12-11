With Dr. Bawumia, our votes will increase in Volta and Oti Regions - Kofi Dzamesi

General News of Monday, 11 December 2023

Former Volta Regional Minister, Kofi Dzamesi has expressed optimism that with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia leading the NPP in the 2024 elections, the party will do significantly better than it has done in previous elections.



Dzamesi, who is also a former NPP Volta Regional Chairman and now CEO of Bui Power Authority, was speaking to the rank and file of tje NPP in the two regions in Dambai and Sogakope, on Sunday, December 12, during Dr. Bawumia's visit to the two regions, to express gratitude to the NPP fraternity, following his election as flagbearer of the NPP.



Dr. Dzamesi said Dr. Bawumia's leadership is ordained, but members of the party to work hard to ensure it happens.



"Spiritually, Dr. Bawumia has won but we all need to work very hard to make it a reality," he said.



"The NPP's votes in the Volta Region have been increasing and I am very confident that with Dr Bawumia, we will do much better in 2024."



Dr. Bawumia's delegation included NPP National Chairman Steven Ayesu Ntim, former General Secretary Kwabena Adjei Agyapong and Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie MP for Efiduase in the Ashanti Region.