Wisdomavevor World Outreach donates to deprived persons in the Volta Region

Regional News of Monday, 12 April 2021

Source: Stephanie Birikorang, Contributor

The Wisdomavevor World Outreach (WWO), together with its partners, on Easter Monday, took their philanthropic activities to six villages in the Central Tongu District of the volta region by distributing clothing and footwear to about 90 people in the jurisdiction.



Some of the beneficiary areas include Mafi Agoe, Mafi Jasikan and Mafi Yingor among others.



Pastors involved in the generous act which was led by Reverend Wisdom Edem Avevor, General Overseer of WWO are Reverend Jacob Kotey , General Overseer of Harvest Souls Outreach (Hasoc), and the Host pastor, Reverend Paul K. Dzikunu, District Pastor, E.P. Church Mafi Yingor.



In an interview after the exercise, Reverend Avevor underscored the need for members of the public, especially Christians, to be sensitive to the needs of the poor and vulnerable in the society.



Touching on the vision of WWO, he said "It is our hope to reach out to the economically disadvantaged in society not only through the donation of items but also to offer them academic assistance where we will give scholarships to needy but brilliant students, up to the tertiary level."



He mentioned that since the target areas for his outreach programmes were farming communities, there were also plans to occasionally distribute weedicides and farming implements to help them increase crop yield.



He, therefore, called on individuals and corporate institutions to support his outfit so that more persons could be reached and offered support as part of efforts to promote development in the country and alleviate poverty, in deprived areas especially.