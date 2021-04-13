Wipe-Away Foundation introduces policy to absorb hospital bills of the vulnerable

Regional News of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Source: 3 News

Wipe-Away Foundation, a non-profit organization working in the Savannah Region to improve the health and socioeconomic well-being of the vulnerable, has introduced SoHat Health Policy.



The SoHat Health Policy is a health plan introduced by the Foundation to bring relief to vulnerable households and families while encouraging patients to seek early medical treatment anytime they are unwell.



Speaking at a short ceremony in Damongo to launch the policy, Chief Executive Officer Mufti Borjinkpr Habib disclosed that persons who sign-up to the SoHat Health Policy will benefit up to GH¢10,000 a year on health-related bills.



He explained the Foundation will cater for the bills from charges on services rendered down to the prescriptions for the client.

“It is a policy that will bring smiles to vulnerable households who do not have the money to fund their treatment.”



He added that “even before the launch of this policy, the Foundation has over the years supported by footing the bills of individuals whose health conditions were brought to our notice”.



The Foundation has trained field officers who will go round communities in the Region to get the people sign up to the policy.



He is optimistic the SoHat insurance will change the No Money Syndrome in health facilities in the Region.