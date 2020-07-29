Regional News of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Will you arrest Yagbonwura for happenings in Damongo? – Kafaba chief fires at police

Kafaba Chief, Zackaria Seidu Yahaya

Kafaba Chief, Zackaria Seidu Yahaya has questioned the police if the overlord of the Gonja Traditional Area Yagbonwura Tutumba Boresa II will be arrested for anything that happens in Damongo, capital of the Savannah Region.



The chief who admits he was informed by the youth over the burnt shed, said he cannot be blamed for the lynching of the woman.



“Yes the youth informed me as a Chief about going to bring the woman over their burnt ‘shed’ and that was their decision and not mine”, he revealed.



The Chief has been arrested according to the Regional Commander DCOP Enock Adutwum Bediako



He has since been moved from the Salaga police station where he was earlier invited for interrogation to the Savannah Regional Police Headquarters and is currently being interrogated by a four-member panel.



The chief who has been linked to the incident has been accused of inviting the self-styled witch doctor who condemned the old woman as a witch and ordered her persecution.



The chief who has been speaking to the police, claimed the self-styled priestess was invited into the community by a group of NPP youth and that the youth had their pavilion burnt.



When they reported to he (the chief), he asked them to recite Quran and pray over it.



Unsatisfied after going by his directives, the youth group invited the priestess into the community to unveil the arsonists.



The priestess subsequently pointed fingers at the old woman accusing her of being behind all the misfortunes in the town, including the alleged delay of rainfall in the community.



According to the chief, the old lady’s own granddaughter was the one seen in the video doing the canning.









