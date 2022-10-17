Will things ever get better? - Sammy Gyamfi reacts to fuel increment

General News of Monday, 17 October 2022

The National Communications officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, has raised concerns about the rising cost of living in the country in recent times.



According to him, the recent increment in fuel prices and the deprecation of the Ghana cedi raises doubt if things will ever improve.



In a Twitter post, Sammy Gyamfi added that Vice president Dr Bawumia who was once projected to have a solution to Ghana's economic woes, has gone missing amidst the country's economic crisis.



"A gallon of diesel is selling at GHS72, while the dollar is selling at GHS12.5. Cost of living keeps soaring but the braggadocious talkative and chairman of the EMT @MBawumia who was once projected as the answer to all our economic woes has gone awol. Will things ever get better?" he tweeted.



Consumers of petroleum products are witnessing an adjustment in prices at various pumps across the country.



Checks by GhanaWeb Business show that some Oil Marketing Companies, from October 16, 2022, increased petrol and diesel prices by about 16 percent and 12 percent, respectively.



Petrol is now selling for GH¢13.10 per litre from an earlier price of GH¢11.10 while diesel is going for GH¢15.99, from a previous price of GH¢13.90.



The significant hike is, however, attributed to the marginal increase in the price of crude oil on the global market and the persistent depreciation of the cedi against the US dollar.



Also, from October 17, 2022, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) consumers are expected to witness a 10 percent increase in the product's price at various filling points.



It is, however, important to note the price of the aforementioned petroleum products may vary at various Oil Marketing Companies across the country.



